Twilio (TWLO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2020 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2020 – Twilio had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Twilio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Twilio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Twilio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2019 – Twilio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio delivered better-than-expected third-quarter 2019 results. The company is benefiting from increasing clientele and the Sendgrid buyout. Growing adoption of Twilio Flex is also a tailwind. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. However, the bearish guidance provided by management for the full year as well as the fourth quarter is a concern. Robust political traffic coupled with the ramp of a large international customer is likely to induce a tough year-over-year comparison. Intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for the company, which is an overhang on its profitability.”

NYSE TWLO opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $3,724,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,115,569 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Twilio by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Twilio by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 39,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Twilio by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

