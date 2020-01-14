Tiaa Fsb Sells 403,574 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403,574 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after buying an additional 1,810,312 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after buying an additional 1,540,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

