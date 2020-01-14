CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.13 and a 52 week high of $89.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

