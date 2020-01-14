Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

