109,829 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Purchased by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 535,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 23.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 40.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 31.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. BGC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

