Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 471.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after buying an additional 598,745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $145.29 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

