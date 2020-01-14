Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 966,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,293,000 after acquiring an additional 321,967 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 496,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,979 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78,752 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 548,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.