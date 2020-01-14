Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,199,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,149,164,000 after acquiring an additional 261,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,742,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,682,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $77.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

