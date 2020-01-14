Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 280 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BP. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of BP opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

