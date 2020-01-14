United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $523,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 53.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

