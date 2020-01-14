Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Rises By 39.3%

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 509,400 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $923,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,857 shares of company stock worth $3,133,762 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.08.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

