Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Koss has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.77 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter.

KOSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Koss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

