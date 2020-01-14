Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Increases By 38.0%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 29.49%.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.