Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Increases By 38.0%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 29.49%.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Simon Property Group Inc Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Simon Property Group Inc Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co.
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co.
Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 280 Shares of BP plc
Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 280 Shares of BP plc
United States Oil Fund LP Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC
United States Oil Fund LP Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC
Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. Rises By 39.3%
Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. Rises By 39.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report