Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Update

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 103.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 292.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

