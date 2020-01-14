Short Interest in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Increases By 37.6%

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 937,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GRFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.