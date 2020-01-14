Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.65

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €113.65 ($132.15) and last traded at €113.15 ($131.57), with a volume of 32981 shares. The stock had previously closed at €113.40 ($131.86).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.34.

About Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

