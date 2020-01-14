Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.65

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €113.65 ($132.15) and last traded at €113.15 ($131.57), with a volume of 32981 shares. The stock had previously closed at €113.40 ($131.86).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.34.

About Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Simon Property Group Inc Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Simon Property Group Inc Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co.
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co.
Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 280 Shares of BP plc
Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 280 Shares of BP plc
United States Oil Fund LP Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC
United States Oil Fund LP Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC
Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. Rises By 39.3%
Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. Rises By 39.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report