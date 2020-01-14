CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.31 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

