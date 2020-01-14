Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Rises By 36.4%

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 465,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRTX opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 41.26 and a quick ratio of 41.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.18%.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

