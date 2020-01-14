Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Short Interest Up 39.8% in December

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENBL. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of ENBL opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,918 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,153,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,707 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $16,673,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $9,410,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 507,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 292,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

