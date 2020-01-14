adidas (ETR:ADS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $311.50

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €311.50 ($362.21) and last traded at €309.70 ($360.12), with a volume of 39333 shares. The stock had previously closed at €309.15 ($359.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of €287.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €277.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02.

About adidas (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

