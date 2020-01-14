Short Interest in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rises By 37.1%

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 676,100 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other Palomar news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,533,700.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

PLMR opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. Palomar has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.