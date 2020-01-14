Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,686.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,686 ($22.18) and last traded at GBX 1,620 ($21.31), with a volume of 3071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,648 ($21.68).

MGNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,530 ($20.13) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,611 ($21.19).

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $736.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,545.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,294.27.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total value of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.