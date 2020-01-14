Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Hits New 12-Month High at $808.62

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 808.62 ($10.64) and last traded at GBX 803 ($10.56), with a volume of 131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.59).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 778.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 766.27. The stock has a market cap of $975.38 million and a PE ratio of 20.64.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term, primarily through investment in equity securities quoted on emerging markets. The Fund invests in various sectors, including financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, telecommunications, industrials, investment companies and utilities.

