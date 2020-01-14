Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Rises By 39.5%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $174.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.00 and a beta of 1.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 14.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 49.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

