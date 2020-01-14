DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 13,447 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 257.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after acquiring an additional 735,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 32.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after acquiring an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,880,000 after acquiring an additional 411,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.38.

NYSE CAT opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

