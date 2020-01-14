Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

