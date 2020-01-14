Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.24.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $55.70 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

