First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,329 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $181.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $183.12. The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.84.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

