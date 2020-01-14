Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

