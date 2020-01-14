State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of CCOI opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 112.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $35,072.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

