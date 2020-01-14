Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $343,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

XOM stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

