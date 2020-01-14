FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,547,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 62,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,495 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.34. PCSB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCSB. BidaskClub lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

