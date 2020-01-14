Tiaa Fsb Sells 73,967 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,967 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.11% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG stock opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.55 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.3142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.