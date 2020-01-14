Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

