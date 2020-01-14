Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $269,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

