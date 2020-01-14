CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 29,931 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,931 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vereit were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Vereit by 59.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,767,000 after buying an additional 14,366,122 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vereit during the third quarter worth $134,592,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vereit during the second quarter worth $113,466,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 117,357,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,390,000 after buying an additional 9,453,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Vereit by 565.5% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 5,400,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,011,000 after buying an additional 4,588,996 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VER opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

