Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,701,000 after buying an additional 27,688 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,788,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $150,415,000 after acquiring an additional 108,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 904,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.13 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

