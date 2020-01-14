IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after buying an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after buying an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 248.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $47,594,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

