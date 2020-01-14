Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

