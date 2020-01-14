BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 117.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.