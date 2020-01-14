Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 433 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in International Paper by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after buying an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,541 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,561,000 after purchasing an additional 476,899 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NYSE:IP opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

