State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,073 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,372,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,034,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $196,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,307 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,749,000 after purchasing an additional 53,764 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,759,350 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of AAL opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

