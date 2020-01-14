Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 75.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,169.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,138.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.50, for a total value of $283,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,697,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,480 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,285 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

