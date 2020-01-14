Winfield Associates Inc. Takes $158,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,630,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,962,000 after purchasing an additional 708,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $278.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

