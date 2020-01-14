Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,888 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

VEU opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5814 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

