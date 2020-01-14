CenturyLink Investment Management Co Lowers Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter worth $31,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the second quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Legg Mason by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.83 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

