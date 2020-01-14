First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.40.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $293.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.57. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

