Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $225,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $158.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $194,913.00. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,238 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,545. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.