FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $72,000 in Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Livexlive Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Livexlive Media in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livexlive Media in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 31.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Livexlive Media Inc has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. Research analysts predict that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Livexlive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

