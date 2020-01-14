Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,891.30 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $937.71 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,814.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,818.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.74.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

